Zuckerberg regrets…after he pulled off the biggest heist of the century

Now he comes clean?

Too late to make amends, saying he was pressured by the Biden administration to block any views on Facebook that might be favorable to Trump, and harmful to Biden.

Why now, this week, the change of heart from Mark Zuckerberg? Maybe because after a sleepless night he woke up to realize, finally, that he helped cook the 2020 election.

Trump, then, and Trump voters, were denied a fair chance.

Me, for example. I was taken down from Facebook for a year because my posts were too favorable to Israel and to Trump. Thousands were equally blocked.

This was censorship run amuck…and now, suddenly, he has a conscience? That is the one thing Democrats generally do not have; a conscience.

There is something too cute about his timing.

As for his mea culpa, now that is fake news, and all of it calculated to mislead us again.

The lying comes too easy for these people…and the sad part is that too many people fall for their mendacities.

Even now, even today, any comment or post negative to Kamala Harris will likely either be censored or “limited” for distribution.

How long can this foolery go on?

Do I overstate when I say that Zuckerberg took part in “The heist {or crime] of the century?” Under that title, March, 2022, in the book of Writings , I wrote:

What matters is that the 2020 Election was cooked by the media to deny voters the right to the truth.

So they voted eyes wide shut, and that’s as close as it gets to the heist of the century.

You should care if you care about the sanctity of the vote…which was dashed by a code of silence among the Times, the colossus of social media and the networks.

If you care about America, and if you want the best for Israel, you know the wrong man occupies the White House.

He started with the fiasco in Afghanistan to now, the looming fiasco in Iran…leaving Israel holding the bag.

Joe in the White House, we’re living every day with the disastrous result of that heist…when the entire media (except for Arutz Sheva) conspired to suppress the New York Post when, back in October, 2020, the paper, led by reporter Miranda Devine, ran headlined investigative reports which found Hunter allegedly getting rich by accompanying his father, then vice president, to capitals overseas, and then reportedly sharing the booty with Joe.

“The Laptop from Hell,” as Miranda Devine has it in her book .

The findings were so sensational and so irrefutable, so that the Post was confident that it was doing a public service by alerting the people to what they’d be getting in Joe Biden. [Or actually, Kamala Harris.]

Voters were still making up their minds between Biden and Trump.

Today, some 10 percent of Biden voters say they’d have chosen otherwise had they been informed…enough to change everything.

The Post was also confident that a story like this was sure to awaken the rest of the media.

Nope.

When it wasn’t being picked up, Post editors went to Twitter. Twitter not only refused to carry the story; it banned the Post and Post editors from its forum. Likewise, Facebook.

They dismissed the Hunter/Laptop story as fake news…Russian disinformation…obviously to protect their man Biden.

Beginning with the Times, and Facebook, the blackout was widespread…and effective enough to rig the election for the highest office in the land.

Finally, this past week, grudgingly, Biden securely in office, the Times came around to admit that the Post was correct all along so far as Hunter and his revealing laptop.

Only the Times neither mentioned nor thanked the Post for its first-rate reportage.

But the harm had been done.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal.” From the publisher: His novel “ Slot Attendant” and his other works motivated John W. Cassell to declare “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here

NOW AVAILABLE: The collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, Writings, here