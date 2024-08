Minutes before performing at the Binyamin Regional Council's end-of-summer event, singer Idan Raichel met with the wife and family of Elon Waiss, of blessed memory, from the Psagot community, who fell in Gaza at the age of 49 and was a grandfather to a granddaughter.

Raichel, who understood that the family could not attend the performance due to their mourning, personally dedicated the song "Im Telech" (“If You Go” to them and deeply touched everyone present.