The Hamas terror group is losing control of Gaza's smaller terror groups, the Jewish Chronicle reported Wednesday, citing Israeli military sources.

The report noted that some of the smallest organizations, such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the Mujahideen Brigades, the al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, and the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, have "cut off" and no longer heed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's instructions, These groups hold an unknown number of hostages.

Only about 20 living hostages are held by Hamas, while the other terror groups hold the remaining hostages.

According to the Chronicle, 22 handcuffed hostages are still believed to be alive - out of 108 still in Gaza - and those hostages are being forced into service as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's human shields.

Israel has also had multiple opportunities to eliminate Sinwar - but the orders to do so were not given due to the risk to the hostages who surround him.

Last week, reports said that Sinwar is demanding that his life and safety be assured as part of any ceasefire-hostage swap deal.

The Jewish Chronicle also reported that the smaller Gaza terror groups have been planning a coup for months, due to their deep disagreements with Sinwar over the proposed ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.

Among the disagreements is Hamas' insistence on prioritizing their own terrorists' release above that of the other terror groups' members, and the groups' demand for fair representation in the deal.

The smaller groups also oppose any compromises with Israel, insisting that any deal include the release of all convicted terrorists currently serving time in Israeli prisons; they also reject the Israeli proposal that terrorists released in the deal be deported.