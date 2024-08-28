Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian has resigned from the Hebrew University, after the uproar she caused when she denied the October 7 rapes and murders in the Gaza surrounding communities and towns.

She was previously suspended from the university after she published a petition accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Among other things she said that "Now is the time to abolish Zionism, that is the direction I'm going in today. It can't go on anymore, it can't, it's criminal,” and cast doubt that the acts of rape actually occurred on October 7, saying: "They will use any lie. They started with babies, they continued with rape, and they will continue with a million other lies. We stopped believing them, I hope the world stops believing them."

After making these statements, Shalhoub-Kevorkian returned to teaching at the university, which accepted her claim that she believed all the victims and did not doubt their words.

Btsalmo filed a complaint with the university's disciplinary committee, stating that her accusations are offensive to the Hebrew University students and noted that many of the students or their family members were personally affected by the October 7th attacks, making her claims even more outrageous.

Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Professor David Glicksberg, rejected the complaint of Btsalmo’s CEO, Shai Glick, this morning, but emphasized that "Shalhoub-Kevorkian’s words were harsh and repulsive, and he rejects them entirely."

At the same time, Professor Glicksberg noted that Shalhoub-Kevorkian has retired from the university and will no longer be teaching there from the next academic year.

Over the last year, the Hebrew University publicly and privately appealed to the professor and requested that she resign. It seems that she consented to the request, due to the immense pressure.

Glick said: "We welcome the resignation of the inciting professor. As we promised, every instigator of hatred, regardless of his or her position and status, will eventually leave academia. We congratulate the Hebrew University for not asking her to continue teaching there. Even so, together with other students, we will refile the complaint make sure that she goes before a disciplinary committee and that all her compensation money will be revoked."