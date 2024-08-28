In the Die Welt, Peter Schneider, one of the most famous German writers, described the mentality of the cultural demi monde: “At a dinner in a foundation in Berlin, an artist told me that he didn’t understand the discussion about refugees. ‘Ten million refugees in Germany: I wouldn’t have a problem with that.’”

Yes, what’s the problem?

During the “festival of diversity” in the city of Solingen, Germany, nine people were stabbed and three died while the terrorist was shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

At the European Football Championships, the national anthems were played, as usual, before the matches, but a presenter from the German ZDF added: “And above all diversity”. “Diversity” is more important than freedom and life in today’s democratic West.

Even at the supermarket, you are no longer safe from the slogans of “diversity”. And then, if there were a problem with knives, the German government has just found the solution: blades no longer than six centimeters.

The city of Solingen in North Rhine-Westphalia also felt compelled to celebrate its 650th anniversary with a “festival of diversity.” Vielfalt in German.

Colorful puppets, slogans against racism, stands for friendship between peoples, fun, music, hearts, food. Who wouldn’t be happy to participate? And the motto could hardly have been more appropriate in the traditional “German knife capital,” the famous “Solingen”, and which unfortunately lived up to its reputation.

It feels like a bad joke.

But we’re in North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous state in Germany, where more than a million Muslims live. Solingen is near Düsseldorf, where for the first time road signs in Arabic are being installed, as if we were in Gaza (or Israel, where road signs are in 3 languages to begin with).

Wow, what more “diversity” could they have done, renaming it the “Caliphate of North Rhine-Westphalia”? Maybe, considering that Muslims entered a swimming pool in Geldern, also in Rhine-Westphalia, shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

Germany's most famous incumbent mayor, Boris Palmer of Tübingen, attributed the success of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party among young people to the consequences of mass migration. "They experience what irregular immigration means on a daily basis," Palmer wrote. "In the park, in the disco, on the street, on the bus, at the train station, in the schoolyard a”. And at diversity festivals.

But while in Solingen the “diversity festival” lasts a couple of days at the end of summer, in the rest of the country it never stops. About fifty knife attacks in Germany every day.

Journalist Julian Reichelt wrote after Solingen:

“Monday: Man stabbed to death in front of his apartment in Schwabach. Monday evening: Man stabbed to death in Hamburg train station. Tuesday: Police shoot woman with knife in supermarket. Wednesday: Execution with a shot to the head at Frankfurt central station. Friday: Three dead in Solingen due to knife terrorism. A completely normal week in Germany”.

Wangen im Allgäu: Syrian man stabs four-year-old girl in supermarket. On a regional train between Hamburg and Kiel, near the town of Brokstedt, two thousand inhabitants who certainly did not ask to end up on the geographical map of the clash of civilizations, a Palestinian Arab asylum seeker stabbed to death two girls aged sixteen and nineteen. Then three were wounded with a knife in a dormitory in Ravensburg. Then an asylum seeker in Illerkirchberg, a small town near Munich, killed a girl who was going to school (and seriously injured her friend). Meanwhile, a Chechen migrant killed a man at an LGBT festival in the city of Münster.

In Oggersheim, a Somali shouting "Allahu Akbar" stabbed twenty-year-old Jonas S, who happened to be walking past him, with a twenty-centimeter blade. When a friend rushed to help, the Somali stuck the weapon in the neck of thirty-five-year-old Sascha K. The man had no escape and died. He then attacked the 20-year-old again, stabbed him in the head and severed his right forearm. The Somali then entered a pharmacy and stabbed a customer at the cash register in the chest. The Somali said he "wanted to kill German men".

Brokstedt, Illerkirchberg, Oggersheim, Mannheim, Solingen... They strike everywhere, in small and medium-sized cities, in the provinces and on the outskirts.

“In the course of the demographic change due to the Muslim majority population in the metropolises expected in the near future, other priorities than diversity may emerge,” writes Botho Strauss, the great German writer and playwright, one of the most important of his generation, included among the possible candidates for the Nobel Prize in Literature (he will never win it, lest they award a “racist”).

And yet they had done everything they could to rebuild society as a mega “festival of diversity”: Ramadan lights in cities, “no-go zones” for Jews, justices who use Sharia law, schools that ban miniskirts to avoid trouble from migrants, muezzins who call to prayer, the Bundesliga that allows Muslim footballers to break their fast for Ramadan on football pitches, publishing houses that censor books that criticize Islam, professors who are critical of Islam forced to teach in bulletproof vests, comedians indicted for mocking Erdogan, party leaders who open up to Islamic law, Islamic patrols, a boom in forced marriages…

And while Solingen was counting its dead and had yet to catch the attacker, in front of the Nuremberg cathedral no time was wasted - with jihadist flags.

It's called occupation and replacement, although I understand that it sounds better to call it "diversity."

Rüdiger Safranski, author of bestselling biographies of philosophers, asked the question of questions to Spiegel: "It's not a conspiracy theory that the decisive political task of the next 10 to 20 years will be mass immigration. And you have to ask yourself: can we still maintain liberal society in this situation?"

The answer is simple: nein nein nein.

But for our elites there is never enough "diversity" and their greatest concern is that reality does not "pour water into the mill of right-wing extremists."

Aren't the peoples of Europe tired of being subjugated, humiliated and stabbed to death by the bastard children of multiculturalism and because of those who live behind high walls? How long will we grease the cogs of our guillotine?

...