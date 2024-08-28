The Religious Zionist Party continues to gain strength and would win five seats if elections were to be held today, according to a poll published on i24NEWS on Tuesday evening.

The party with the most seats in the poll, which was conducted by the Maagar Mochot institute, is the Likud led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which wins 22 seats, followed by the National Unity Party led by Benny Gantz, which wins 21 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu wins 14 seats, Yesh Atid 11, the Democrats (Labor-Meretz) 11, Shas nine, Otzma Yehudit and United Torah Judaism with eight seats each, Hadash-Ta'al six, and the Religious Zionist Party and Ra'am each win five seats.

Balad and Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope-The National Right do not pass the electoral threshold.

The poll finds that if former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett were to run in the elections, he would win 27 seats. Such a result reduces the Likud to 18 seats, National Unity to 12, Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats with nine, United Torah Judaism remains with eight and Yesh Atid drops to only seven seats.

Otzma Yehudit and Hadash-Ta'al win six seats each in this scenario, the Religious Zionist Party remains with five, Ra'am with four, and this time too - Balad and Sa’ar do not pass the electoral threshold.

Regarding the war, 27% think Israel is losing it, 40% said they do not know, and only 26% think Israel is winning the war.

Netanyahu continues to lead in the question of suitability for the role of Prime Minister, with 39 percent of respondents saying Netanyahu is the most suitable, compared to 35 percent for Gantz.