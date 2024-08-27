The Binyamin Regional Council held an event on Tuesday to salute and show appreciation to the security coordinators of the region's communities for their service since the war began.

The event was attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana, First Lady Sara Netanyahu, ministers, and members of the Knesset.

President Herzog addressed the event and commended the security coordinators: "You are the wall around our nation on this day, in this generation. You do this every day, at every hour. There is a security coordinator from Hanita here, there is one from Metula, there is one from Kerem Shalom, and I want to salute every security coordinator from across the country."

He added: "It was proven on October 7th, that you are the first line of defense, you do holy work. You are doing a great job. It's not day, it's not night, and it's not life. It's difficult, it's challenging, sometimes exhausting, but you save lives and protect the people of Israel and the State of Israel."

Later in his address, the President praised the movement to settle Judea and Samaria: "Settlements have existed since the dawn of Zionism, they are inseparable. This is an opportunity to say how much it has been proven and is constantly proven that settlements are essential for the people of Israel and Israel's security."

During her address, First Lady Sara Netanyahu praised the local security personnel and their families and called for the arming of local security teams.

"Since October 7th, we have been in an existential struggle for our home, our lives, and our right to live here safely. In this struggle, you - the security coordinators, the security officers, and the people who lead the community security systems - stand with heroism and determination, and defend us, even at a heavy personal and family cost."

She added: "But behind every such hero is an additional force, no less significant - the wives, partners, mothers, sons, and daughters. Many of you are here today, and you stand heroically beside your spouses, supporting, strengthening, and watching over the house while your loved ones are out protecting us all. Your resilience is an example for us all."

Later in her address, Netanyahu stated: "We need to make as many local security response teams as possible, it's in our soul. My husband is certainly aware of this, we need to support and arm the local security response teams since they are the first line that defends us, we saw this on October 7th, and we also saw how much it was needed where there wasn't."