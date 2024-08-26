In France, sharia is taking over and the bienpensants don’t care

After months of pressure and the latest altercation in his bakery in Vénissieux (Lyon), Alexandre Dallery announced on Friday that the boulangerie would stop selling pork products.

Le Parisien tells us that one of Dallery's sales assistants directed two customers towards a bacon quiche. Several minutes later, the two men returned "furiously" and "violently" to the boulangerie after discovering the presence of pork in their meal. To avoid further mistakes, the owner of the bakery therefore decided to continue his business without the ham. In a comment posted on Facebook, Dallery spoke of "several pressures over several months to make it halal”. “They wanted to burn everything, break everything”, Dallery wrote. “To calm things down, we no longer sell ham. Otherwise they'll burn everything”.

The announcement from the bakery is chilling, but we are in Lyon, the third largest city in France where Muslims make up 30 percent of the population. Who can blame Dallery, the dhimmi baker?

In Vaulx-en-Velin, also in Lyon, even non-Muslim students confess to Europe 1 that they feel the pressure of Sharia to veil themselves.

And they are succeeding in making France halal, piece by piece.

This bakery is not the first to succumb to Islamist attacks.

Last March, in Paris, an Algerian restaurateur stopped selling alcohol following a raid organized by Muslims who adhere to Koranic prohibitions. In Quimper, a French butcher's shop closed following several attacks. The restaurant reopened two years later, taken over by a new family, but now offers 100 percent halal meat...

The boulangerie tells us that we are faced with a clear and unmistakable manifestation of jihad: conquest of the territories of the "unbelievers" by Muslims. By hook or by crook, the country of secularism, of the Enlightenment, of Voltaire and of equality is becoming a little more compatible with sharia every day. Meanwhile, most of the media turns a blind eye, or rather two. This denial of reality is such that it borders on complicity.

In the historic center of Bordeaux, an Afghan in a djellaba stabs two people, killing one and seriously injuring the other. He had reproached them for "boire un coup", for drinking alcohol, on the day of Eid al-fitr, the holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

Thirteen-year-old Samara is beaten outside the Arthur Rimbaud middle school in Montpellier. “Samara wears a little makeup – declared the girl's mother, Hassiba Radjoul – And this little girl who attacked her has her veil. They called her kouffar (unbeliever.) My daughter dresses in European style. There were insults, kahba (bitch).”

Then a principal was threatened with death for asking a student to remove her veil in class.

In Trappes all butchers are halal.

When the Secretary of State for Equality, Marlène Schiappa, decided to move to the city of Trappes for three days to demonstrate attention to cities with a high rate of immigration, she tried to stop in a bar, "where women are not welcome”. The prefect invited the minister to continue on his way "to avoid an accident".

The Algerian poet Kamel Bencheikh denounced what happened to her daughter in the 19th arrondissement of Paris. She “she Was waiting for the bus with a friend. When he arrived, the driver stopped, looked at them and drove away without opening the door." The driver told Bencheikh's daughter, who was wearing a miniskirt: "Dress properly."

In Achenheim, Alsace, a little girl was beaten by four Muslims, accused of not having observed the Ramadan fast, as she got off a bus on her way to school.

In Perpignan a halal supermarket wants to hire new employees: they must be Muslim and male.

In Bordeaux, shops have even sprung up that ask "sisters" to come on Saturdays and Sundays and "brothers" on weekdays.

It was the beginning of Ramadan, when the Evian brand published a seemingly banal message: “Retweet if you have already drunk a liter of Evian today.” The advertisement sparked a hate campaign against the Danone subsidiary. Evian is accused of "racism". Thus, the brand decided to apologize.

On the other hand, if the mayor of Lyon, the ecologist Grégory Doucet, does not seem very worried about the sharia patrols in his city which terrorize traders, why should we be? Didn't Doucet install the "ecological and inclusive urinals"?

In the words of Maurice Dantec, the great and late writer who was fed up with the "decadence of Europe" and fled to Canada, tout va bien.

Allahicité!

