10-year-old Alma Greenberg from Ganei Tikva has been identified as the child who was killed by a car on Saturday night at a crosswalk in Kiryat Ono.

An MDA team that arrived at the scene evacuated her in critical condition to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer while performing resuscitation with severe head trauma, but shortly afterward, she was pronounced dead.

Miri Greenberg, Alma's mother, painfully recounted the moments of the accident to News 12: "Alma was with my niece and her kids, and on their way back from the garden, they crossed at a crosswalk. They were standing in a row and my niece saw a driver speeding from afar, so she gestured with her hand to slow down - but instead of slowing down, the driver accelerated, and Alma stepped onto the road first, and she hit her."

Further sharing, the mother said that her niece reported that everything happened in a few seconds. The moment the driver hit Alma, she started screaming and gestured for her to stop - but the driver did not stop and hit Alma again with a stronger impact. "Alma flew onto the car's windshield, and then the driver sped up again and ran over her, meaning twice gas instead of brake, and only then stopped," added Alma's aunt, Ronit Ravivo.

Elia Greenberg, Alma's brother, added: "She was an amazing sister, an energetic, very active, cheerful girl, loved by everyone. Truly everyone loved her and always greeted her. Even when we would go to the supermarket, everyone knew and loved her."

Miri tearfully shared about her daughter: "A sharp, good, funny girl, loved by all, caring, very witty with a sense of humor and a good sister. Simply an angel with golden curls."

Lizzy Delaricha, Mayor of Ganei Tikva, wrote: "With great pain and sorrow, today we part from Alma Greenberg, of blessed memory. A student of the Revivim school who was taken from us prematurely in a tragic road accident. The teachers and friends describe a child who was always active and giving, attentive and responsive to any distress of every student, always ready to lend a hand and help."

"The late Alma loved animals and loved to care for and look after them. With the beginning of the war, she volunteered for activities for the security forces and prepared food deliveries for them," shared the mayor, adding: "We will work to commemorate Alma at the school, in collaboration with the family and students. May her memory be a blessing."

Emergency medical technicians from MDA, Shimon Mishli and Meir Shalev, shared after the accident: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the girl lying in the middle of the road, unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing. We were told she was hit by a car. We immediately began resuscitation efforts, including compressions, ventilation, and administering medications, and we evacuated her in an MDA intensive care unit to the hospital in critical condition."