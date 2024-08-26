The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the troops of the 7th Brigade continue to expand operational activity on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah. In the past two weeks, the soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists, and over 100 terror targets were struck in aerial operations in the southern Gaza Strip.

As part of the activity in the area, troops of the Yahalom Unit and soldiers of the 603rd Battalion located and dismantled a Hamas underground tunnel route approximately 700 meters in length.

While searching and dismantling combat compounds in the area, the soldiers of the 202nd Battalion located munitions, anti-tank missiles, military vests, and knives stored next to a baby crib in a children's room in a residential apartment.

credit: דובר צה"ל

