An elimination was attempted in Sidon, Lebanon, early Monday afternoon, reports said.

Later reports noted that the individual targeted in the attempted assassination was a Hamas official in Lebanon.

The terrorist survived the attempt on his life, and according to LBC International, sustained only a minor injury.

However, the vehicle which was targeted burst into flames, and firefighters were called in to extinguish it.

Lebanon's National News Agency, affiliated with the country's government, reported, "Israeli enemy warplanes on Monday broke the sound barrier twice over the area of Sidon, and north of the Litani River, Zahrani area."

Earlier this month, IAF aircraft, directed by IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, struck in the area of Sidon in Lebanon, and eliminated terrorist Samer Mahmoud al-Haj, a senior commander in the Hamas terrorist organization in Lebanon, who was responsible for advancing terror attacks and projectile launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, Samer operated as the military forces' commander in the Ain al-Hilweh camp located in the area of Sidon and was responsible for the recruitment and training of terrorists to attack the State of Israel.