Arab affairs analyst Zvi Yechezkeli on Monday morning responded to the Hezbollah terror group's Sunday morning attack on Israel.

Speaking to 103 FM Radio, Yechezkeli said, "Look what people are saying about [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah on social media. They are saying he is a chicken, but you need to see the incident in the context of what is happening on the northern border."

"He managed to get everyone here to suffer two or three weeks of panic, and in the end he did something that didn't make Israel change its approach to the equation, that's the story. Did we change the equation in the north? No, we didn't change the equation. So we are still playing according to Nasrallah's flute and according to [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar's flute - so they are the ones who are deciding what happens. There is a golden opportunity here which was missed, for Israel to set a new reality in southern Lebanon."

"In the past two or three weeks, Israel has moved to a mode of action of attacking ammunition warehouses. And this is what happened in the so-called preventive attack. It was structured, controlled with the Americans. If you understand that you have Nasrallah on the other side, with an arsenal of weapons that he will fire on a single day - it is an agreement or war."

According to Yechezkeli, "What is happening now in southern Lebanon is that Nasrallah is exhausted, his organization is exhausted, and you can further exhaust him, but if there is either war or an agreement on the table, then Israel needs to act. You understand that he does not want a regional war - strike him and defeat him. For nearly a month since the elimination in Dahieh, you could have continued the effect and exhausted him under the current equations."

"I do not believe that there is someone who thinks that Hezbollah on their border is not a threat, and anyone who demands an agreement in our neighborhood is the weak one," he stressed.

Regarding a potential ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with the Hamas terror group in Gaza, he said, "Hamas said 'no' to our recent proposals. If Israel would move after the strike on Majdal Shams to an policy of not eliminating Hezbollah terrorists and simply attack their arsenals, that would hurt. We already understand that what truly affects these terror groups is only controlling territory. Any area from which you removed terror - does not return to there."