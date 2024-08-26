On Sunday night, a particularly emotional performance by singer Hanan Ben Ari took place at Terminal Hall in Petah Tikva for members of the Belev Echad organization, which includes IDF soldiers injured during their service.

The event was marked by resilience and unity, with a unique atmosphere full of warmth and light.

Early on Sunday morning, Israel experienced another attack from the Hezbollah terror group on northern Israel. Due to the security situation, the Home Front Command ordered that no mass events should be held, leading to the cancellation of the planned performance. Hours later, when a new approval was granted by the Home Front Command, it was decided to go ahead with the event as planned. For the participants, this approval was a ray of hope during a challenging time, making the event even more meaningful.

Among the attendees were hundreds of soldiers injured in Operation Iron Swords, who bravely defended the country, alongside other soldiers wounded during their service. The excitement was evident on the faces of everyone present, as they recalled moments of struggle and resilience while experiencing the healing power of music.

Omer, a soldier who was injured in Gaza two months ago, shared: "I was there, in the heart of the storm, during the operation in Gaza two months ago. Hanan Ben Ari's music was always my soundtrack during the hardest moments. Now, hearing him here, in front of us, feels like a giant hug for the soul. These moments give me the strength to move forward, to believe in myself and the path I've traveled."

One of the most touching moments during the performance was when an injured soldier, who arrived on crutches, joined Hanan Ben Ari on stage to sing the song, "Blind Bat." The entire audience stood up and cheered enthusiastically as the two sang together with intensity and emotion. That moment, when the song became a symbol of strength and perseverance, deeply touched everyone in the hall. The familiar lyrics took on new meaning as tears welled up in the eyes of many, who recognized the magnitude of the moment and the power of the connection between music and the soldiers' personal experiences.

Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler, founders of Belev Echad, added: "The idea behind Belev Echad is to connect hearts. Today, we see how music, in moments like these, can bridge gaps and unite us all as one. This performance is not just a cultural event; it is an event that strengthens the hearts and souls of all the participants, especially our heroes."

The performance concluded with an emotional and hopeful song, as the entire audience joined in singing, and a strong sense of camaraderie filled the air. Many of the attendees noted that this was an event they would remember for a long time, one where the human spirit and art merged into an unforgettable experience.