Something has gone awry in Great Britain. White indigenous people are now evil. They are racist. In Northern Ireland Minister for Justice Naomi Long said the violence and racist attacks in recent days were “not reflective” of the people of Northern Ireland.

“We need to call it for what it is. It is racism, it is Islamophobia, it is xenophobia. “If we’re going to deal with it, we need to name it for what it is, and we need to challenge it.″

Seems that British people of no colour are called out as racists when they march proudly with the British flag. Patriotism to ones’ heritage is now called out as racism. It isn’t about racism or religion. It is about CULTURE and acculturation.

I suggest that extreme tolerance, inclusion and accommodation is leading to the negation of Western Culture.

This is Britain, today.

If you join a protest holding up the Union Jack you are called a far right racist. These actions should look familiar to many Americans.

In Britain it is OK for people to say “Refugees Welcome” and chant “Whose streets? Our streets.”

Once again, this is not about race or religion it is about culture. Two conflicting cultures. Which one will survive?

In a recent poll of Conservative Party members, 58 percent think Islam is a threat to the “British way of life.”

“Every year the nation gets more Muslim, and every year the nation gets more terrified of talking about Islam. This attempt to draw an equivalence between Islamism and the far right as equally threatening …fact a sizeable plurality of British Muslims candidly tell us they would prefer to live under Sharia law rather than integrate fully into British life.”

Is Britain complying with her Constitution?

The British Constitution: To protect and cultivate community identities within the four great countries of the union: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. To preserve our common environment, and to hold it in trust for future generations.

Let’s talk about common environment.

The indigenous people of Great Britain seem to be white.

The first people to call themselves English were predominantly descended from northern Europeans, a new study reveals.Over 400 years of mass migration from the northern Netherlands and Germany, as well as southern Scandinavia, provide the genetic basis of many English residents today.

Early Historic Scotland was a melting pot of different groups – the Britons, the Picts, the Angles, the Gaels (Scots) and the Norse – and you can see this mixture reflected in place-names around the country, from Ben Macdui (Gaelic) to Stornoway (Norse) via Aberdeen (Pictish).

The Welsh are primarily descended from the ancient British tribes that inhabited the whole of Great Britain before the Saxons and Angles arrived.

And their values go back to the Bible. British heritage, culture, laws and democratic institutions have all been profoundly influenced for good by Christianity and cannot be understood without reference to it. The Head of State is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, which is established by law and common law is the law of the land. The Coronation Oath sworn by the Monarch is profoundly Christian.

Yet, in 2020, Scotland’s then Justice minister and former First Minister, Humza Yousaf (March 2023 to May 2024), said this about white people in the Scottish government:

“most senior positions in Scotland are filled almost exclusively by people who are white”, and gives examples such as the Lord President, Lord Justice Clerk and Solicitor General in the justice department, and the chief medical officer, chief nursing officer and chief social work adviser in the health department.”

Are the indigenous peoples of Scotland supposed to be ashamed of themselves?

How many “white “ people are in positions of power in Muslim countries?

Back in 2002 in Great Britain a church was told by police that putting evangelistic leaflets through letterboxes in a partly Muslim area was a “serious racist incident”. There have already been cases where Christians have actually been convicted of criminal offences simply for preaching in the streets. In 1999 Alison Redmond-Bate was found guilty of wilful obstruction after allegedly “unsettling” a crowd in York by warning them not to turn their backs on God. Hmm

Let’s carry on….

A protester in Britain in May 2024 said:

“The solution, very simple, Jihad… We have armies, we have tanks, we have soldiers, what are my Muslim brothers waiting for, jihad has responsibility on you.”

There are calls to kill British people.

Now it seems Muslim communities have been allowed to “do their own policing.”In Sheffield, machete-wielding Muslims roamed the streets in search of “far right” victims. In Birmingham, the U.K.’s second-largest city, Muslim gangs armed with swords also went looking for protesters—with not a policeman in sight.

Contrary to what the police said, Muslim “elders” appeared to incite members of their community in Birmingham, telling them to “protect the house of Allah” against the “far right” and messaging PM Starmer that they were fully able to “defend themselves.”

“[W]hen the call is made, we will defend ourselves. We are not ashamed of this, inshallah, and we will openly say the takbeer [“Allahu Akbar,” “Allah is the greatest”] whenever we feel like it,” the Muslim elder told a crowd which proceeded to break out in shouts of “Allahu Akbar!”

British preachers are ARRESTED: Muslim preachers protected.

And it’s OK to preach hate in Mosques in Great Britain. Muslims in several UK mosques worship Allah by calling for the killing of Jews.

But if you say something about Islam…

Britain has now begun arresting people for posting “inaccurate information” on social media.

Britain “We do have dedicated police officers who are scouring social media; their job is to look for this material and then follow up with identification, arrests, and so forth.

“Samuel Melia printed and distributed stickers that the Crown Prosecution Service described as “expressing views of a nationalist nature” with the intent to “stir up racial hatred.” The stickers had phrases like “It’s OK to be white,” “Reject white guilt,” and “They seek conquest, not asylum.”

“Judge Tom Bayliss said “the publication of this kind of material is corrosive to our society,” further telling Melia that “I am quite sure that your mindset is that of a racist and a white supremacist.” Bayliss sentenced Melia to two years in prison. Yet in 2017, Bayliss spared a man from jail who possessed child and bestiality pornography, stating, “I don’t pretend for one moment to know what possesses someone like you to get sexual pleasure from watching children as young as three, or six or seven being raped because that is what you are watching.” Bayliss thus illuminated a two-tier framework for responsibility: A “white supremacist” is guilty for holding that “mindset,” but a pedophile who watches raped toddlers is “possessed” by some nebulous external force.”

A man who posted material on social media to stir up racial hatred during recent unrest across the UK has been jailed for three years.Wayne O’Rourke, who had more than 90,000 followers to his X account, posted misinformation about the killing of three young girls in Southport on 29 July and praised the burning of a car in Sunderland.

But this is OK.

Cars with Palestinian flags were seen driving through areas of London with many Jewish residents, while protesters honk their horns and scream “F*** their mothers, rape their daughters.” Charges of stirring up racial hatred have been dropped against the perpetrators.

And this does not require a jail sentence:

A knifeman who terrorised staff at a kosher supermarket has been spared a prison sentence by a judge. Gabriel Abdullah, 34, was arrested in January after storming a Golders Green shop with a large blade and demanding to hear people’s views on “Israel and Palestine”.

Though police initially treated the attack as a hate crime, he was charged with affray and possession of a knife.

Abdullah pleaded guilty and has now been handed two concurrent suspended sentences, along with a nine month alcohol treatment requirement.

Has Britain broken its human rights laws calling for banning Twitter for recent unrest? A review of the Online Safety Bill could force tech companies ‘to take down or restrict the visibility of content deemed to be dangerous but not against the law’

And whatever you do, do not offend the British government.

The government has chosen to protect Muslims and refer to indigenous British people as “far right.”

“ Within a day of the first protests, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave a speech in which he barely mentioned the murdered girls, yet painted those who protested as “far-right thugs” who had come from outside Southport to stir up trouble. He thus dismissed the concerns of the majority of the British and their worries about the mass migration that is affecting the safety of their children, families and communities. Incredibly, Starmer’s first act after the murders was not, as one might expect, to deal with concerns over the safety of British citizens, but to dedicate funds to new emergency security for mosques.”

It is OK to block streets in Britain and pray to Allah.

But it is not OK to pray in the name of Jesus. Perhaps the most tenuous use of UK law to clamp down on free speech and free expression are the ‘public spaces protection orders’ which came into effect in 2014. The orders are allegedly designed to prohibit activities that “have a detrimental effect on the quality of life” in public places; but these people were taken off the street In 2019: 64-year-old Oluwole Ilesanmi was arrested for preaching outside Southgate tube station. Video footage reveals the arresting officer claiming Ilesanmi was “causing problems, disturbing people’s days,” and that “no one wants to hear that. They want you to go away.” In 2020, it was the turn of Hazel Lewis, a cancer survivor who had dared to preach a biblical message outside Finsbury Park tube.

And this:The march down Whitehall saw protestors walk past numerous memorial statues and monuments. Pictured is the Women of World War II memorial surrounded by a plethora of Palestinian flags. Security minister Tom Tugendhat said that it was “disgraceful” that the march ended by a stage that was erected close to the Cenotaph.

Mr Tugendhat also stated that “For many of us it is a very living memory to our friends we lost in Iraq and Afghanistan” and that he would do “everything I can in making sure it is not allowed to happen again.”

But it’s OK to have protests like this against racism.

And then there there was Rotherham.

“Men of Pakistani heritage treated white girls like toilet paper. They picked children up from schools and care homes and trafficked them across northern cities for other men to join in the fun. They doused a 15-year-old in petrol and threatened to set her alight should she dare to report them. "

Denis MacShane, MP for Rotherham from 1994 to 2012, actually admitted to the BBC’s World At One that

“there was a culture of not wanting to rock the multicultural community boat, if I may put it like that. Perhaps, yes, as a true Guardian reader and liberal Leftie, I suppose I didn’t want to raise that too hard.”

“Thanks to Prof Jay, it has been stated publicly for the first time that the fear of appearing racist was more pressing in official minds than enforcing the law of the land or rescuing terrified children. It is one of the great scandals of our lifetime.” From 2018

So Britain decided to sacrifice its indigenous girls for fear of calls of racist.

And then in 2024 this took place in a British court.

And just because I love dogs!

Lest we forget: This is a photo of citizens in Great Britain in 1945, celebrating the defeat of those trying to destroy the morals, values and ethics of Western Culture.

And this is Britain, today. No indigenous people. No British flag in sight.

I leave it up to you to decide. Should Canada stay with the Commonwealth and follow her lead into Sharia law and a potential Caliphate, or should Canada leave and protect what is left of our Western Values and Democracy?

Diane Weber Bederman is a spokesperson for current events & writer on topics such as; Ethics, Politics, Religion and Mental Health. She is a highly published columnist and author of Bullies of Woke and Their Assault on Mental Health; The #IslamophobiaIndustry: The Insidious Infiltration of Islam into the West; The Serpent and the Red Thread: The Definitive Biography of Evil; and Back to the Ethic: Reclaiming Western Values, all on Amazon.. She can be read at The Bederman Blog: dianebederman.com