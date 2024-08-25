Minister of Defense held a call on Sunday with UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey.

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on the imminent Hezbollah attack that was prevented early in the morning, using precise strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon. Minister Gallant discussed the activities conducted by the IDF in thwarting an extensive attack against Israeli civilians and military positions.

Minister Gallant discussed the important cooperation with Britain in ensuring Israel’s security. He also discussed the UK’s important role in maintaining regional stability, and in this regard emphasized the importance of preventing regional escalation.

Minister Gallant and Secretary Healey also discussed ongoing efforts to achieve a framework for the release of hostages and agreed on the urgency of achieving an agreement. The onus must now be placed on Hamas.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Healey for the excellent defense cooperation between the respective nations and for his personal leadership and commitment to Israel’s security.