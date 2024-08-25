The Hezbollah terrorist organization planned to strike a facility of strategic importance in the Tel Aviv area, possibly Ben Gurion Airport, before its attack was thwarted by a pre-emptive Israeli strike Sunday morning, an intelligence source told the media.

Hezbollah published a statement in which it claimed that 320 rockets had been launched at "military targets" in Israeli territory.

"As part of the first phase of the retaliation to the Israeli attack on the Dahieh that resulted in the death of Fuad Shukr and others, including women and children, Hezbollah initiated an air strike using a large number of drones deep inside Israel, targeting a military site that will be disclosed later," the terrorist organization stated.

"At the same time, rockets were fired at a number of Iron Dome outposts and batteries. The operations will take time. Later on, a detailed announcement will be issued about the move and the goals," Hezbollah said. "Who attacked in the direction of the targets in depth, and they passed. The number of rockets that have been launched so far at enemy positions has exceeded 320."

Earlier, it was reported that Hezbollah planned to launch a number of precision-guided missiles at the Glilot area where the Mossad headquarters and 8200 Intelligence Unit base are located.

Hezbollah was reportedly preparing to launch about 6,000 rockets and drones at Israel.