Foreign Minister Israel Katz commented Sunday morning on the IDF's pre-emptive strike on the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the early morning hours.

"This morning, I sent a direct message to dozens of foreign ministers worldwide, urging them to support Israel against the Iranian axis of evil and its proxies, led by Hezbollah," Minister Katz wrote in a post to X.

"I informed them that Israel acted after definitively identifying a large-scale planned attack of missiles and drones by the Hezbollah terrorist organization against targets in Israel, and we delivered a preemptive strike to prevent the assault and protect Israeli citizens and territory," he said.

"Israel is confronting the axis of evil led by Iran, which has the explicit aim of destroying Israel. We do not seek a full-scale war - but we will do whatever it takes to protect our citizens," Katz stated.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization was preparing to launch thousands of rockets and drones at Israel when its launch sites were struck in an early morning IAF raid.