Today is the 20th birthday of Agam Berger who is being held hostage by Hamas. A birthday is a joyous and spiritual occasion, it is the day when our soul was sent to the world.

This year Agam’s mother Merav Berger reminds us of this, under difficult circumstances. Precisely because it is impossible to celebrate her daughter with a candle and a cake, she focuses on one thing only: "to send her spiritual gifts", "to pave a path of good deeds and light for her".

I recently spent a Shabbat with the Berger family in Jerusalem, with the "Kesher Yehudi" organization, along with other families of hostages and survivors of the Nova festival. Ever since that Shabbat, the relationship has continued in a WhatsApp group called “From Nova to Jerusalem".

It's amazing to see how people there celebrate Agam's birthday: by taking on assorted good deeds and mitzvot. This is now happening all over the Jewish world, at their request.

Once again we are astounded by these people, and we wonder why you don't hear enough about the spiritual side that is so active among families. Dozens of these dear families tell us: it's not just Sinwar and not just the negotiation teams who have influence but we also have a responsibility.

Usually for a birthday present you might give a gift. The Berger family is asking us today, on Agam's 20th birthday, to give a different birthday present. To send a spiritual gift to Agam Bat Merav, and to the rest of the hostages as well.