The IDF on Saturday night confirmed the deaths of three soldiers who fell in central Gaza on Friday.

Sergeant First Class (res.) Danil Pechenyuk, aged 26, from Bat Yam; Sergeant First Class (res.) Nitai Metodi, aged 23, from Ashkelon fought in the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion, "Jerusalem" Brigade (16th), and fell in combat in central Gaza.

Sergeant Major (res.) Yaniv Itzhak Oren, aged 35, from Ein Gedi, a soldier from the 8119th Battalion, "Jerusalem" Brigade (16th), fell during combat in the central Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the IDF announced that Sergeant First Class (res.) Evyatar Atuar, aged 24, from Rosh Haayin, a soldier from the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion, "Jerusalem" Brigade (16th), fell during combat in the central Gaza Strip.

At the time, the IDF also reported that during the incident in which Atuar fell, four soldiers in the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion of the "Jerusalem" Brigade (16th) were severely injured and three additional soldiers were moderately injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.