Lebanese reports on Friday morning claimed that an antitank missile fired by Hezbollah hit an IAF control unit in Meron.

The base is one of the IDF's strategic bases.

Five launches were identified crossing into Israel from Lebanon. Some of them were intercepted, and one fell in an open area.

According to Lebanese reports, one of the missiles hit an IAF base in Meron.

The IDF confirmed that there were hits to the base, but said there was no damage to the systems' abilities.