I remember years ago when the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi MM Schneerson, spoke about Israel’s never-ending weakness and genuine thirst for “peace,” leading them to increasingly foolish decisions.

The Rebbe said at that time that it was the biggest blessing that the Arabs didn’t accept our proposal and capitulation in exchange for their false assurances.

Our hopes and wishes for peace are directed in the wrong direction; therefore, we are disappointed and fail to achieve our desired goal.

I will not discuss the faulty, delusional idea that making “peace” with any of our neighbors is possible. As the saying goes, this is the Middle East. There is a very long history.

“Peace” is only possible superficially and temporarily as a working relationship based on their fear of our superior strength. The moment they perceive weakness, it doesn’t matter what agreements and concessions were made; it doesn’t matter how much good we have done for them and how they have benefited from us. In the end, the scorpion remains a scorpion. They will take advantage of the situation, and we will be in a worse-off position.

As we say in Hebrew, this is Baduk Umnusa. The above has been tested and verified.

I want to address another dimension of this war and life in general. Let’s go to a different place for a moment.

The most recent discoveries in quantum mechanics have ignited debates about the nature of reality, measurement, and the impact of observation. Scientists are now engaged in discussions about quantum mechanics’ philosophical and genuine practical implications, leading to a deeper understanding of this science’s underlying principles and reality itself.

Quantum mechanics is the foundation of modern physics and underlies all of science, including biology and chemistry. It is the most fundamental theory, describing the behavior of particles at the atomic and subatomic levels. This, in turn, gives rise to chemistry, atoms, and molecules interacting, forming chemical bonds and reactions, and biology, chemical reactions, and processes that underlie life, from metabolism to genetics.

While quantum mechanics may seem “weird” and abstract, we can’t ignore it. Its principles and predictions have been extensively experimentally confirmed. Taking quantum mechanics seriously is essential, as it provides the foundation for understanding the natural world.

When you gaze upon a building and recognize that its entire architecture is a manifestation of the original blueprints, you develop a profound respect for these blueprints. In a sense, quantum mechanics is the “source” from which everything in the universe emerges, from the behavior of atoms and molecules to the complexity of living organisms.

Quantum mechanics posits that everything in this universe comes from an invisible place we call “fields.” A quantum field is a “field of possibility” where particles emerge and interact.

In simpler terms, quantum fields are mathematical representations of the underlying invisible place we suppose the quarks and forces come from in quantum mechanics.

So, EVERYTHING in this well-organized universe, which is precise and coordinated in ways that we still have not been able to figure out with all our sophisticated machinery, has an invisible source, “fields”.

We acknowledge that what we see with our eyes, measure with our instruments, and try to predict with mathematical equations is all from and out of some unseen place of potentiality.

We can manipulate matter at the superficial outer layers of matter, but getting a handle on the deepest place of existence is the key to making long-lasting influences.

Let us imagine we are watching a puppet show and don’t like what we are witnessing. We can try to move the puppets more desirably. However, because a “higher” force is influencing and controlling them, the puppets will ultimately follow the direction of the person pulling the strings and influencing them.

Having a connection and influence with the one pulling the strings behind the curtain and the reason for what we see in the show is the most powerful way to change the puppets’ movement for the long term.

Yes, God gave us free choice to make the right and proper choice, or the opposite, not because we or anyone else has control over life and death. Life, death, and all the critical and not-so-critical things in this world are ultimately governed behind the scenes by the one who pulls the strings.

We have seen and witnessed miracles time and time again. If a bomb is not meant to be, it will blow up prematurely. It doesn’t kill its intended target but the messenger of evil.

The ultimate judge judges us for our choices and intentions, and He, may He be blessed, decides how to pull the strings, whether for our benefit or not.

What is happening today, and what we are very much part of, is a real and actual puppet show. There are lots of very painful and harrowing episodes. This one is threatening, the other is playing political games, and the other is just sleeping on the job. Real missiles are being shot at us, and none of them cause any intended harm. It’s costing us real lives, real permanent pain.

The most successful attitude and approach to achieving the most serious, long-lasting outcome is to introduce and meet with the one behind the curtain pulling the strings of this puppet show.

Quantum mechanics and scientists have acknowledged scientifically that the source of everything is an invisible place where there are some extremely complicated and well-thought-out equations from which everything emanates.

In this week’s Torah portion, Moses reminds the Jewish people.

“And you shall know this day; that [I speak] not with your children, who did not know and who did not see the chastisement of the Lord, your God, His greatness, His mighty hand, and His outstretched arm, His signs, and His deeds, which He performed in the midst of Egypt, to Pharaoh, king of Egypt and to his entire land.

But it is your (very own) eyes, which have seen all the great work of the Lord, which He did.”

Hundreds and thousands of witnesses who transmitted this personal testimony have confirmed that God Almighty Himself is the invisible source from which everything comes.

Our only chance to get out of our present-day quagmire is to connect with the will of God. Get connected through His commandments with Him, as He promised us, “I will give peace in the land, and the people will not be afraid.” We succeed only by considering what God wants and how God tells us to deal with the current situation.

After all these years, science is telling us this: Everything, the laws of nature and matter itself, comes from the underlying invisible place that we have known and addressed, had faith in, and prayed to, and it’s worked pretty well for us. “Listen, Israel—God our God—God is One.”

