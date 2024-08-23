A Channel 12 News poll published on Thursday found there would be a tie between the Likud and the National Unity parties, with each party winning 22 seats, if elections were to be held today.

The third largest party in the Knesset, the poll found, is Yesh Atid with 15 seats. The fourth largest party is Yisrael Beytenu with 14 seats.

The Democrats Party, led by Yair Golan, wins 11 seats in the poll, and Shas has 10 seats. Otzma Yehudit continues to weaken and wins just eight seats. United Torah Judaism wins eight seats as well, and Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al each win five seats. The Religious Zionist Party, Balad and Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope-The National Right do not pass the electoral threshold.

Should Naftali Bennett enter the campaign, his party would be the largest in the Knesset with 21 seats, according to the Channel 12 News poll. Likud would become the second largest party with 19 seats, and National Unity would win only 13 seats.

If Bennett and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman were to run on one ticket, their party would win 26 seats, the Likud would win 20, National Unity would have 15 and Yesh Atid would win 12 seats.

The poll found that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu beats National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz on the question of suitability for the role of Prime Minister. Bennett, however, manages to overtake Netanyahu by a significant margin, with 39% compared to 31% for Netanyahu.