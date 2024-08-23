Veteran PBS correspondent Judy Woodruff issued an apology on Wednesday for remarks she made on-air about former US President Donald Trump and the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, The Associated Press reported.

During PBS’ coverage of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Woodruff referenced a story from Axios and Reuters, which claimed that Trump had allegedly been urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay talks on a ceasefire until after the US election, thinking that a deal might benefit Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

However, in a post on X on Wednesday, Woodruff acknowledged that she had not been aware of later reports indicating that the Trump campaign and Israel had denied the story. She clarified that her comments were not based on her original reporting.

“I want to clarify my remarks on the PBS News special on Monday night about the ongoing ceasefire talks in the Middle East. As I said, this was not based on my original reporting; I was referring to reports I had read, in Axios and Reuters, about former President Trump having spoken to the Israeli Prime Minister. In the live TV moment, I repeated the story because I hadn't seen later reporting that both sides denied it. This was a mistake and I apologize for it,” Woodruff wrote.