The Likud Party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is gaining strength and would win 24 seats if Knesset elections were to be held today, finds a poll published by Kan 11 News on Thursday.

Likud overtakes the National Unity Party, led by Benny Gantz, which wins 21 seats. The third largest party, according to the poll, is Yisrael Beytenu led by Avigdor Liberman, with 14 seats. It is followed by Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, with 13.

Shas led by Aryeh Deri wins ten seats, followed by the Democrats Party led by Yair Golan, Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben Gvir, and United Torah Judaism led by Yitzhak Goldknopf, all of which win eight seats.

Hadash-Ta'al, led by Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi, and Ra'am led by Mansour Abbas each win five seats, and the Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smotrich has four seats. Balad, led by Samy Abu Shahadeh, and New Hope-The National Right, led by Gideon Sa’ar, do not pass the electoral threshold.

In case a new right-wing party led by Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Liberman and Gideon Sa'ar runs, it becomes the largest with 28 seats. It is followed by the Likud with 21 seats.

On the question of suitability for the prime ministership, Netanyahu is preferred over Gantz, 36% to 30%.