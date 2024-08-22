Avichay Adraee, IDF's spokesman in Arabic published a message on Thursday evening to Hamas and the Palestinian terrorist organizations regarding Israel's determination to win the war against absolute evil.

"Today I am celebrating my birthday, which falls at a time when my country is waging the most noble and holy war, the war of existence against the enemies of peace and humanity," wrote Adraee.

He added: "I was not in my office today and chose instead to spend a special day with my family and friends. When I was asked what my birthday wish is, I replied: ‘a sure and inevitable victory, and bringing the hostages back home’."

"Why?" asked Adraee and explained: "Because Israel is the essence of our existence, because it is an honor that originates from the Creator of the World, because it is the universe in its balance, because it is the land embedded in the person in it, because it is the most beautiful element in its culture, and because its existence grows from the fragrance of its land.”

Adraee concluded saying: "My wish as a Jew on my birthday is that Israel will continue to gain goodness and prosperity. I pray to God to remove the evil that we are facing, the cunning of the perpetrators, the injustice of the oppressors, the slander of the attackers and the assault of the aggressors."