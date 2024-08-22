The UN Security Council convened today for a discussion on the situation in the Middle East.

In his speech, the Palestinian observer to the UN, Riyad Mansour, attacked Israel, saying it was “committing genocide.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon – in his first address before the Council after assuming his role – confronted his Palestinian counterpart, said: "I see the Representative of the Palestinian Authority is still here. You have been sitting in that chair for twenty years. You have spent two decades in this place proposing resolutions which accomplish nothing but hatred and violence, while claiming to be an advocate for peace."

"But I want to clarify an important point, and I demand an answer: Mr. Mansour, who do you represent here today? Do you represent the Hamas Terror Organization?

"Since October 7th, you have delivered hundreds of speeches – yet you have never uttered anything even resembling a condemnation of Hamas.

"Mr. Mansour, if you cannot condemn them, you are one of them! You do not represent the Palestinian people. You are a terrorist in a suit!"

Ambassador Danon concluded his speech with an urgent message to the Council: “The days when Jewish blood was spilled without a response are over. The days when the Jewish people were at the mercy of tyrants are over. We are the captains of our own ship, and we will take all necessary steps against those who wish to harm us.”