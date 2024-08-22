Last week was Tisha B'Av, the most difficult day of the year for the Jewish people, when the Temples were destroyed and the people exiled from the land. One of the stories of the destruction associated with Tisha B'av is the well-known story of Kamtza and Bar Kamtza on the eve of the destruction of the Second Temple.

The following is a summary of the event: The Gemara (Gittin:1a) tells us about one of the rich men of Jerusalem who hosted a great feast to which his servant mistakenly invited Bar Kamtza, the rich man's enemy, instead of his fried Kamtza. When the rich man saw Bar Kamtza, who he hated, sitting at his event, he was furious, approached him and asked him to leave. Bar Kamza, who was embarrassed, tried to convince the host to allow him to stay. He said that he would pay for the meal and later also for the cost of the main event so as not to be humiliated in front of everyone. The host would not relent and when Bar Kamtsa saw the distinguished sages who did not prevent his expulsion, he decided to take revenge and denounce to the Roman emperor that the Jews were rebelling against him.

To prove this Bar Kametz suggested that the emperor send an offering to sacrifice in the temple and see if the Jews would sacrifice him or not. If they do sacrifice - then they are not rebelling against the kingdom and if they do not sacrifice - it is a sign of rebellion in Rome. On the way to Jerusalem, Bar Kamtza mutilated the offering so that it would not be kosher for sacrificing and not acceptable to the Jews and thus they would not offer it and be found rebels in the Roman Empire.

Here the legal system of that time, entered into a whirlwind and a big dilemma. The Sages realized that they had fallen into Bar Kamtza's trap and debated whether to offer the invalid sacrifice for the sake of royal peace or to kill Bar Kamtza in order to prevent a whistleblower telling the emperor that they did not offer his sacrifice.

One of the sages, Rabbi Zacharias ben Avkulos, opposed both options, and in the absence of a unanimous decision by the sages, the Jews refrained from offering the invalid sacrifice, and this led to the destruction of the Temple. Later, the Gemara cites Rabbi Yochanan's harsh saying: "Rabbi Yochanan said: The 'humility' of Rabbi Zechariah ben Avkules destroyed our house, burned our temple and exiled us from our country."

The accusing finger of the Gemara is pointed at Rabbi Zechariah ben Avkules. Why did he refrain from deciding? Why was he afraid to make a decision? Rabbi Zachariah ben Avkulos is seen as a man of principles who is not willing to deviate a millimeter from halakha, the dry law, even though one is allowed to in certain circumstances. He did not understand the magnitude of the hour and the responsibility that rested on his shoulders at that moment. It was the unyielding self-aggrandizing purity and righteousness he practiced that led to the destruction of the Temple.

How difficult to read is this saying of the Gemara. If only he had agreed with the sages to offer the imperfect sacrifice, as the order of the hour, we might be in a different place today.

Our legal system can and should learn the lesson and conclusions from Rabbi Zachariah's over-righteousness. both civilian and military. The righteousness and purity of the civil justice system, and now also the military echelons, are breaking records day by day.

Every day we wake up to a new story about unbelievable judicial decisions that are made in the Jewish state and especially after the seventh of October. Every day we hear of another decision of the IDF legal system that leaves us speechless.

The case of the detention of the reserve soldiers in Sde Teiman is a small example of this. Reservists from the seventh to October were attached to the Sde Teiman base to guard barbaric terrorists who had murdered, raped and massacred innocent Jews. And who are you investigating? Our heroic soldiers who do such a difficult job.

Think for a moment, who is capable of doing the job of guarding monsters? Think about your child forced to perform such tasks and deal with human monsters every day and in the end find himself investigated by the military prosecutor's office because of terrorist lies. Attorney Ephraim Demari, who represents 4 soldiers in the Sde Teiman case, said this week on Channel 14 that the prosecutor's office was simply trying to please the world. This is the story.

To prevent any doubts, it should be emphasized that if there were indeed cases that deserve to be investigated, of course they should be investigated and not plastered over. But there should be a quiet and private investigation without television cameras. Open the leading news broadcasts in the world and see the media coverage about this and how these arrests look in the eyes of the world. I see an upside down world.

Rabbi Zachariah ben Avkulas became a symbol of excessive and zealous over purity and over righteousness which eventually led to the destruction of the Jewish home and the Temple. The judicial system should learn not to try to please the world and not to be afraid to make decisions first and foremost for the benefit of our soldiers, for the benefit of the people of Israel. This is not an ordinary period. It is time for the justice system to rise to the occasion and responsibility prevent injustice and prevent the internal rift within us from worsening. Nobody here wants another Jewish hom destroyed.