Israel David Weiss, representative of the Neturei Karta sect, was interviewed by Iranian media and said that he is interested in meeting President Ali Khamenei.

At the beginning of the interview, Weiss praised the pro-Palestinian protesters at the US universities who were protesting against Israel and Khamenei's letter supporting the protesters. "I was very surprised by this letter. This is an amazing letter and an indication of change. I think this letter gave a lot of encouragement to students in America and around the world. They want to hear encouragement and students need encouragement. I would love to meet him in person and talk about this. It is amazing how similar we are."

Weiss explained Neturei Karta's attitude to the state of Israel. "As the Neturei Karta movement, which is the organization of anti-Zionist Jews and the authentic voice of Judaism, as well as the true representative of this religion, we do not recognize the existence of Israel and regard the state as a complete distortion of our religion."

"They use the symbols of Judaism, including the Star of David, while this is completely contrary to Judaism. Judaism does not allow Jews to gain sovereignty for themselves, and it certainly does not permit them to do so by killing and stealing, and taking the land of Palestine, in an attempt to, once again, establish sovereignty, which is against the Jewish religion. The land of the Zionists was stolen and the entire identity of the Land of Israel was stolen by the Zionists, who are again using the cover of Judaism."

Weiss praised Khamenei: "There is a Jewish community living here in the Islamic Republic of Iran and they enjoy freedom of religion and worship. They observe Jewish customs and there is no pressure on them. This is what the great leader says, ‘We are not against the Jews, we are against the Zionist regime and Israel’.”

He claimed that "besides killing Palestinians, they brutally beat haredi Jews. The haredi community is terribly oppressed there. As you can see in photographs, they beat boys and girls for not joining the army. You can see photos of an old man and a child being beaten by soldiers.”