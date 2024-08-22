The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that for the past few days, troops of the Nahal Brigade have been conducting precise, intelligence-based targeted operations in ​​the 'Tel al-Sultan' area in Rafah as part of a divisional operation of the 162nd Division.

Directed by the division’s Fire Control Center and the troops in the field, an IAF aircraft eliminated an armed terrorist cell and dismantled terrorist infrastructure.

While carrying out intelligence-based searches in the area near the schools’ compound, the troops of the 50th Battalion located a large amount of weapons, among them: rifles, explosives, military vests, and intelligence documents of the enemy.

Additionally, the troops located UNRWA bags containing hidden explosives meant to be used in attacks on IDF troops.