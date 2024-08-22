Some of the families of the hostages whose bodies were recovered this week in an operation in Khan Yunis have been informed by the IDF that bullet wounds were found on the bodies of their relatives, indicating that they were murdered by their Hamas captors.

The IDF assessment is that some of the hostages were murdered by terrorists, while others may have been killed in Israeli strikes in Khan Yunis.

The bodies were recovered by the Paratroopers Brigade, Yahalom special engineering unit, and an ISA force.

The IDF said the families were informed after "an identification process carried out at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, together with the Israel Police and the hostages unit in the Manpower Directorate, which is in charge of supporting the families of the hostages."