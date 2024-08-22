MK Gadi Eisenkot (National Unity Party) called in an interview with Ynet for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to replace Mossad Director David Barnea and appoint someone else to head the team negotiating the release of hostages.

According to Eisenkot, he and his party chairman Gantz had requested his replacement while they were still in government: "David is an excellent person, but he doesn't understand Arabic - he needs to deal with the Iranians," he said.

"Both he and ISA director Ronen Bar need to focus on their own challenges - and they are big enough. I told Netanyahu then and I say now: if you trust David Barnea - then give him a mandate and leniency for negotiation. If not - replace them."

Eisenkot suggested appointing Major General (ret.) Yoav 'Poli' Mordechai, who was the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Earlier, in an interview with Galei Tzahal, he said: "All the commanders in the IDF who were responsible for the October 7th failure should resign as soon as there is a lull in the fighting, without waiting for Netanyahu's resignation."

"These are excellent people who are committed to the State of Israel, but they are responsible for the country's greatest failure since its establishment. Therefore, everyone from the level of division commander to the prime minister should resign."

He added, "This should happen soon. I can't say it when there is a possibility of a regional war or a war in Lebanon in the near future, but as soon as the picture is clarified and strategic stability is achieved - everyone who was on duty that day should take responsibility."

"Netanyahu was elected by the public, all the others were appointed, and the government can decide to dismiss them. I'm not suggesting this should happen because they are excellent people, but they need to resign."