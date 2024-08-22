The Redhead Days Festival in the Netherlands has been held for nearly 20 years and is entirely dedicated to those with red hair. The participants gather in masse for the "colorful" event. This is the original and largest Redhead Festival with participants from over 80 countries.

Aiming to raise awareness of the Bibas family, who have been in captivity for almost a year, Funia digital agency along with the Bibas family staff, have initiated a call to the Redhead Festival taking place on August 23-25 to point out the Redhead family members who will not be able to celebrate because they are imprisoned by Hamas.

In preparation for the festival, a video based on the experiences of past participants in the festival was made, with a strong message that this year there are redheads who will not be able to celebrate and are in danger.

To bring the issue back into the agenda and to remind that the members of the Bibas family, including the children, 5-year-old Ariel and 1-year-old Kfir, are in captivity, the video was also spread by well-known Redhead network influencers in Israel and around the world, among them: Maya Wertheimer, Cindy Chady, Raviv Kaner, Or Amrami Brockman and others.

Bibas family staff stated: “Ariel and Kfir, the two ginger-headed children who have continued the family’s legacy of red hair, have lit up and expanded the hearts of the Silverman-Bibas families with their bright hair when they came into the world, and now, also the hearts of the whole world who are waiting and expecting their return from Hamas’ cruel captivity.

"Thank you to Tal and the team from the 'Funia' digital agency for the initiative and incredible execution and distribution of the video”.

The digital agency Funia stated: "The many days that have passed and the other news have made the public in Israel and the world forget the fact that there is an entire family and 2 small children held captive by a terrorist organization. Everything must be done to keep them on the agenda and bring them home, now. The festival is an opportunity to connect with an international community of redheads and bring the issue to awareness."