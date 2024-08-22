Officers and inspectors from the Ramat Gan Municipal Police Unit arrested a 21-year-old Palestinian Arab illegal infiltrator who was disguised as a religious Jew and wore a kippah.

The incident occurred approximately 10 days ago. At around 5:00 a.m., during a patrol on Jerusalem Ave., the suspect approached the officers and asked for help finding a taxi to Jerusalem.

His behavior raised suspicion, and the officers checked him and found that he had a computer for jump-starting cars in his bag.

He was detained for questioning and it was found that he was a Palestinian Authority citizen who infiltrated Israeli territory illegally. Following the investigation, the Tel Aviv District Police Prosecution Unit filed an indictment against the suspect for entering or settling in Israel illegally, as well as a request to detain the suspect until the completion of the legal process.