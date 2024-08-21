A senior Egyptian official who spoke with US officials told them about Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's new demand.

"Sinwar emphasizes that his life and safety must be ensured," the official stated, meaning that Israel would have to pledge not to assassinate the Hamas leader from the moment it signs the deal.

According to the official, Sinwar has been sending short and clear messages that pass through many hands, Palestinian, Egyptian, and American, assuming that they would eventually reach Israeli ears.