George Washington University (GWU) is suspending the anti-Israel student organizations Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace for the fall 2024 semester, Jewish Insider reported.

The suspension means that the two organizations will not receive any funding from the university and will be prohibited from hosting events on campus.

In the Spring, the groups will be reinstated but remain under probation, which means they will have to obtain approval for any event they wish to host.

George Washington University suspended Students for Justice in Palestine in November 2023 after SJP projected anti-Israel messages on a campus library in October, shortly after the Hamas massacre of October 7.

In May, anti-Israel protesters called for a guillotine to be used on GWU President Ellen Granberg and other school administrators during a mock tribunal. In video from the incident, protesters can be seen yelling "guilty!" They repeatedly chanted "Guillotine, Guillotine, Guillotine, Guillotine." Another shouted, "To the guillotine!"

In April, an anti-Israel protester at GWU was photographed with a sign calling for a "Final Solution," the term the Nazis used to describe their genocide of the Jewish people.