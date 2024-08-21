Some of the ammo that was captured

An IDF soldier from the Binyamin area was arrested after a large amount of weapons and military equipment, suspected to be stolen from a military base in the Gaza Strip, was found in his home during a search.

Among other things, the following were seized: a fragmentation grenade, flash and smoke grenades, thousands of 5.56 mm and 9 mm bullets, weapon parts, ceramic vests, tactical helmets, and additional military equipment.

The soldier was transferred to the military police and all the captured ammo was seized for further investigation.

In another search in an open area in Judea and Samaria, additional ammo was found - 12 pipe bombs, 3 fragmentation grenades, a smoke grenade, and thousands of 5.56 mm bullets.

The soldier was arrested in a joint operation by Israel Police and the ISA, involving the Hebron, Judea, and Binyamin regional police forces and an EOD unit.

צילום: דוברות המשטרה

