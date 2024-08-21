Palestinian Arabs reported a "work accident" on Tuesday evening, after an explosive device went off on terrorists as they tried to plant it in the town of Tammun, located in the northern Jordan Valley.

According to the reports, several terrorists were injured.

Such “work accidents” occur from time to time , mostly in the Gaza Strip, when terrorists mishandle an explosive device .

In August of last year, an explosion ripped through a Hamas site in the central Gaza Strip, killing Ashraf Hussein, a member of Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades.

The Qassam Brigades acknowledged that Hussein was killed in what the group described as an “accidental explosion”.

Last week, a car with two terrorists inside exploded near Hebron , injuring the two terrorists as well as two additional people.

There were no Israeli casualties in the incident. It appears the car contained explosives that were intended to be used against Israelis in a terror attack.