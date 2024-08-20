A senior political official sharply criticized leaks from the closed discussions on the hostage deal.

According to the official, this is a "scandal that is causing immense damage to negotiations for the hostage deal, to families and to our national resilience." The official specifically noted the claim made in one leak that, "it is impossible to enter Rafah, because of our dependence on the Americans."

He called on the “leakers” to express their positions publicly and not to hide behind anonymity: “I tell them – tell the public what you think. don't hide. Go out and tell the nation that you are ready to leave the Philadelphi Corridor, accept fewer than 20 hostages, and give up all control over the entry of weapons and terrorists from the Netzarim Corridor."

In response opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the political official and called for an end to the briefings and statements to the public.

In a tweet published on his X account, Lapid wrote: "Enough with the briefings, enough with the tweets, enough with the rhymes in front of the cameras. All of Netanyahu's attempts to sabotage the negotiations must stop. We want a deal now, before everyone dies."