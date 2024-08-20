Residents of Ma'ale Adumim and the surrounding area jumped into action when a toddler's implant, worth NIS 40,000, got lost during a family visit to the Magic Kass amusement park in the city.

Without the implant, the toddler is unable to hear at all, and the family launched an emotional appeal for the public's help through WhatsApp messages and emails.

הילד עם השתל באדיבות המשפחה

After watching the security cameras, it became clear that the implant had been accidentally thrown into a large garbage can.

The story spread quickly on social media and many local residents, as well as members of the Yedidim volunteer organization, joined the efforts to find the implant. Volunteers arrived at the site already in the early hours of the night and began extensive searches that lasted until late Tuesday afternoon.

The team of volunteers and local Magic Kass staff cleared the waste from the compactor onto the road, and went through it manually, in an effort to locate the precious implant.

Many hours of searching resulted in a happy ending: the implant was found!

The father thanked all those who took time to help search for the implant, that led to his son being able to hear again.