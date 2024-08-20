Natural anchor with birth injury claims

According to a report released recently, Israel continues to have the highest birth rate among countries in the OECD (the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development).

The five-member states which have stood out for their highest birth rates have seen a sharp decline, but that’s not the case for Israel, with women among the ultra-Orthodox population group having a large number of children. To be more specific, the rate of fertility in Israel stands at 2.9 children per woman, with Mexico and France sitting next to it, with 1.8 children per woman – twice the OECD average.

Four years ago, the total fertility rate in Israel among the ultra-Orthodox population group was 6.6, 3.0 among Arab women, and 2.0 among secular women, so not much has changed since then for the country – and this is a notable aspect, given the situation in other parts of the world regarding childbirth.

Birth rates have significantly declined in some of the wealthiest states in the world

Falling fertility rates have been a concern for economists for a long time, who were worried that aging societies could reduce the labor force, enhance inflation, and negatively impact consumer culture, which is connected to mature economies. Those changes will soon strike, with the declining rates permanently affecting the demographic makeup of the world’s most significant economies. In fact, according to forecasts, in 2064, the global death rate could surpass the birth rate, marking a record in modern history.

When it comes to declining birth rates, things are unlikely to change anytime soon, and that’s because economic worries make individuals consider the significant costs of having children. This decline will inevitably have a massive impact on communities, families, and societies, as well as economic growth and prosperity.

Those in OECD member countries either want to have children later in life or don’t want to have children at all – and many young women and men are now finding meaning outside of parenthood. While OECD countries support families through a range of policy options, the long-term financial uncertainty associated with childcare still greatly impacts people’s decision to embrace parenthood .

The total fertility rate lowered from 3.3 in 1960 to 1.5 children per woman in 2022, which is a considerable decline. In Israel, however, the average age of women giving birth has increased by about three years since 1980. Significantly low total fertility rates have been found in South Korea, measured at as little as 0.7, while Italy and Spain have a rate of 1.2 children per woman. Unsurprisingly, Israel’s rate is the highest, with 2.9 children per woman.

What are the reasons why childlessness is going up almost everywhere in the world?

Considering all the recent findings, it’s clear that childlessness is happening everywhere in the world, but why are people hesitating to become parents these days? One factor is having to dedicate time for parenthood. Young people don’t seem to want to commit to such a life, as there are other ways they’d rather spend their time – and a lot of freedom comes with this choice. Furthermore, qualitative evidence suggests that women in their early 30s postpone having children because they think they won’t be able to live up to the ideal of motherhood.

But amidst the financial concerns, the pressures of being a good parent and the desire for freedom, there’s also a sense of uncertainty about the value of life itself. Many young adults aren’t convinced of their own purpose in life, let alone the purpose of children. For some people, having children poses too many challenges they don’t want to handle.

Why is Israel different when it comes to the increased fertility rates? It’s mainly a cultural thing, as the family is the center of Israeli life, and marriage and parenthood are at the top when it comes to cultural values. In fact, they see it as a great tragedy if you stay single past the age of 26. Compared to other countries, Israeli people see children as a blessing and not a burden.

In Canada, for instance, millennials report that they delay parenthood because they cannot afford to start a family; however, economic struggles aren’t a good enough reason to prevent Israeli women from giving birth. For many of them, having children is the only way to contribute to a better world. Children are life – and it’s life that brings hope to the world.

Israel has the highest percentage of successful births, and the costs of childbirth are considerably lower compared to other major countries

Israel is a highly developed country when it comes to the success of births, and medical centers with maternity wards use the latest technology and have experienced doctors who treat their patients with care. This is a noteworthy aspect given the increased number of birth injury claims in the US, for example.

When it comes to the childbirth cost in Israel, it’s worth noting that it can differ depending on the chosen clinic and whether a mother wants to give birth naturally or through cesarean section. The cost can range between 3 to 5 thousand dollars, but it’s considerably lower than in Switzerland, Germany and the US.

Since the birth of a child is a significant event in Israel, health care centers ensure women have the most comfortable conditions and benefit from the highest quality medical care – it isn’t necessary to pack things such as pads and diapers isn't necessary, because the maternity ward provides all you need. During childbirth , doctors examine closely the mother and child’s condition, and at the request of the mother, they can provide a biochemical blood test to detect congenital diseases after the birth of the child.

The bottom line

In many parts of the world, people choose a child-free lifestyle for various reasons, and this will not be without effects on society. In fact, it will likely have a massive impact on prosperity and economic growth. This is, however, different for Israel, which is at the top when it comes to fertility rates.

In Israel, wanting to have children is only natural, and not even economic concerns can prevent Israelis from building a family – despite the rising expenses, they are hopeful that money will come somehow, and they aren’t afraid of bringing children into the world.