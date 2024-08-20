Former Communication Minister Ayoub Kara joined Arutz Sheva -Israel National News to discuss a new project with the mayor of Jerusalem to make the city the centerpiece of the Abraham Accords.

“I have long thought that Jerusalem needs to be at the forefront of the Abraham Accords. It is the capital of Israel and central to many religions. People try not to mention it to avoid conflict, but I believe that we can make it a city associated with good things as well.

The Abraham Accords themselves have recently become a focal point of the war in Gaza, but Kara remains optmistic. “Everyone thought the accords would collapse at the first conflict, but they haven’t. We’re now seen as another Gulf state. Everything done to destroy the Accords has failed - and now, none of the parties are even talking about a Palestinian state anymore because they all know that it would be a state for terror, and no one wants that.’’

He believes that the time has come to use a different approach to such a state. ‘’We have fought with the Palestinians over such a state for seventy years. If we give the economic benefits without having a Palestinian state, we eliminate the reason they fight. The truth is that they, least of all, need the burden of governing a state.’’

He also spelled out his vision for Gaza on the day after the war. ‘’Gaza is full of factions besides Hamas that are waiting to take control once Hamas is knocked out. We can work with these factions to create a reality modeled after Dubai, where individual families will lead the region and cooperate with Israel. If we don’t, though, Hamas will eventually recover, so we must implement an alternative.’’