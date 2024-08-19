The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held an exhibition in Ashdod yesterday for hundreds of Yeshiva students on summer vacation. The exhibition included demonstrations of the dogs' uses in security and rescue work.

The exhibition comes as part of a larger tour intended to raise awareness of the precautions that should be taken during summer trips, both in general and with special regard to wartime preparedness.

The organization's advice for those touring Israel includes:

Ensure you have access to the Home Front Command app to get real-time alerts of rocket attacks in the area of the trip.

Many areas contain unexploded ordinance. It should be reported to the police and not approached by civilians.

Before setting out on any trip, the route and its nature should be ascertained.

In accordance with the route and terrain conditions, appropriate planning and preparation must be undertaken.

Bring enough water and food to survive a longer period outdoors than actually planned.

Family, relatives, or friends should be informed of any prolonged absence from home.

Establish check-in points and times, making sure they are in areas with mobile reception.

Unsupervised swimming may be dangerous. Take particular care near bodies of water.

Trips in the heat require a hat and appropriate clothing.

Avoid overexertion.

Take breaks when necessary.

Drive safely.

The organization noted that failure to follow these rules can cause avoidable risks to vacationers and expenditure of rescue resources, and bring unnecessary aggravation and concern to one's family.