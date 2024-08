The IDF announced on Monday that Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria, 45 from the Bedouin village of Ibtin, was killed in a drone attack on northern Israel.

Amaria was a soldier in the Bedouin Trackers Unit in the 300th Brigade, in the Border Defense Corps.

In addition, in the incident where Chief Warrant Officer Amaria was killed, another officer in the 300th Brigade was severely injured.

The officer was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, his family has been notified.