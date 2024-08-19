US Vice President Kamala Harris indirectly criticized her opponent, former President Donald Trump on Sunday, suggesting he was a "coward" whose politics focused on putting down rivals, CNN reported.

The remarks came in a campaign appearance in the battleground state of Pennsylvania with running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, before Harris heads to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which kicks off Monday.

"Over the last several years there's been this kind of perversion that has taken place, I think, which is to suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down. When what we know is the real and true measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up," Harris told a crowd of supporters.

"Anybody who's about beating down other people is a coward," said the Vice President.

She did not directly name Trump, who in a campaign appearance in eastern Pennsylvania on Sunday referred to Harris as a "radical" and a "lunatic."

In that rally, Trump spoke out against Jewish people who vote for Democrats, saying, “Any Jewish person that votes for [Harris] or a Democrat has to go out and have their head examined.”

Trump also said in Saturday’s rally that he believed Harris would be easier to beat than Biden, 81, who dropped out last month following a disastrous debate against Trump.

Pennsylvania was one of three Rust Belt states, along with Wisconsin and Michigan, that helped power Republican Trump's victory in the 2016 election.

Biden, who grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, flipped the trio back to the Democrats in 2020, and Harris aims to hold on to them.