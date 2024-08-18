At the end of the week the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ordered the release to house arrest of a Samaria resident who was arrested about a week ago on suspicion of attacking Bedouin women in Givat Ronen in Samaria. The man is represented by Adv. Avichai Hajbi, on behalf of Honenu.

Adv. Hajbi revealed at the court hearing that the Bedouin women who claim that they were attacked underwent several identification procedures, but they did not identify the resident as the one who attacked them.

"From the outset of this case, I said that my client had nothing to do with the attacks. All attempts to tie my client to the offenses resulted in nothing. I am sure that the case against my client will be closed as quickly as it was opened," Hajbi emphasized.

To be mentioned that after the incident two suspects were arrested by the Shin Bet and the Israel police.

Residents in Samaria rejected any responsibility for the attack. Chairman of the Yesha Council and the Binyamin Council, Israel Gantz, and head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, issued a joint statement in which they stated that, "It is forbidden to take the law into one’s own hands. Anyone who is violent should be punished by law. There is no place for illegal behavior. This is our clear and well-known position and how we operate."

"Whoever is violent, is committing a morally wrong act, harming the state and the Jewish communities, and directly serving the propaganda of extreme left organizations and enemies of Israel around the world," they added.

"We strongly condemn and reject all slander and generalizations by politicians from the extreme left, who take advantage of the wrongful acts of individuals in order to generalize and shame Jewish communities in Israel and around the world. These are serious and illegal accusations and generalizations. The community of Jewish residents in Samaria stand at the forefront of community action and contribution to the Israeli society and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)," they concluded.