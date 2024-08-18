Israeli President Isaac Herzog commented today on the borthday of Romi Gonen, a woman who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and who remains in captivity in Gaza more than 10 months later.

President Herzog wrote on X, "Romi Gonen, who was taken hostage from the Nova party in Re'im on October 7th, is marking her 24th birthday today in Hamas captivity in Gaza. Her family and friends describe her as a true ray of light – and this day, which should be filled with the joy and goodness that so characterize her, is instead filled with deep pain and endless longing."

"Since the fourth day of the war, and many times since, have met with Meirav Leshem Gonen, Romi's lion-hearted mother, who - together with her family and friends – are fighting with extraordinary strength to see Romi home. Today, and always, we stand by their side - and with all the families of the hostages.

"We do not for a moment forget Romi and all our hostages, our daughters and sons, who have been held cruelly in Gaza for over ten months in a crime against humanity. We will continue to work tirelessly and by all possible means to bring them back to their families," Herzog said.