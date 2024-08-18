A Hezbollah official revealed new details about the assassination of the terrorist organization's most senior military commander and the head of its Strategic Unit, Fuad Shukr, last month, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the source, on the day on which Shukr was eliminated, he received a phone call telling him to go up the five floors to his apartment in which he had stayed throughout the day.

As soon as Shukr entered his apartment, an Israeli airstrike blew up the apartment, killing him and other members of his family instantly.

According to the report, the phone call to Shukr was made by someone who hacked Hezbollah's internal communication network.

Shukr was assassinated on July 30 in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut, days after he was responsible for the massacre of 12 children in a Hezbollah rocket attack that struck a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel.

Shukr was also responsible for the bombing of the US marine barracks in Beirut in 1983 in which 241 American servicemen were murdered. The US has a $5 million bounty on his head.