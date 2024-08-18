The two terrorists eliminated in an airstrike in Jenin last night have both been identified as senior terrorists and partners in the shooting attack that killed Yehonatan Deutsch.

Ahmad Abu Ara Maqabah was involved in additional attacks. Moreover, he served as a senior figure involved in the production of explosives for terror purposes. Rafat Dowasi from Silat al-Harithiya is a senior figure in Hamas's military infrastructure in the Jenin area.

The IDF took the unusual step of releasing the name of its source. "The two were identified in the ISA interrogation of Yassin Ghanem, who was arrested by the ISA and IDF, as being involved in planning the attack carried out in the Jordan Valley in which Yonatan Deutsch was murdered."

In the last week, the IDF and ISA have been working on intelligence in the Jenin area, following the shooting attack in the Jordan Valley in which Deutsch was murdered. The terrorist cell carried out the attack near the Mechola junction.

According to assessments, the cell came from Jenin and managed to escape after the attack towards the northern Samaria area.