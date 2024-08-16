IDF strikes Hezbollah military structures in southern Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Sirens were sounded on Friday in the upper Galilee region of northern Israel.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of fallen shrapnel from the interception.

No injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said, a projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area of Netu'a and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.

On Friday evening, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Maroun El Ras and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)