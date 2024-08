On Thursday the Air Force practiced aerial refueling of fighter jets in Israel's airspace.

The exercise simulated a long-range flight in the depth of enemy territory, with several aerial refuelings, in short periods of time.

Aerial refueling is an important and necessary skill in a battle formation, and allows jets to spend a long time in the air.

"Adir" (F-35i), "Baz" (F-15) and "Re'em" (707) aircrafts participated in the exercise.